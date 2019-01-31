Are You the One’s Kathryn Palmer Is Engaged! See Which Couples From the Show Are Still Together

In the engagement photos Palmer posted, the two lovebirds posed in front of the Palace of Fine Arts, a popular wedding venue, and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The Are You The One star is definitely ready to see what this new journey brings them. As she put it, "I can't wait for this next chapter of our lives together. Thank you for making this the most amazing day of my life."

"I said YES to forever with my best friend yesterday," she captioned her engagement photo. "@brnwatt I love you more than anything, to the moon & back & around again."

The reality TV star is engaged to Brian Watt , and she couldn't be more excited to embark in the "next chapter" of her life.

And now that Valentine's Day is almost here, it will be fun to see what they have planned.

It's safe to say that's one incredible way for Palmer and Watt to kick off the year.

"I love you and all of our adventures we've had over the past year," she gushed over her beau. "I look forward to many more!"

Before that, she shared a series of intimate photos they had taken over the past year.

"Merry Everything from my Prince Charming & I! We had a blast last night celebrating our friends engagement, what a beautiful party," Palmer wrote as she and Brian locked lips.

We have all the tea on which Are You The One cast couples are still together.

Instagram Ethan and Amber Diamond The gold standard for AYTO, this season one perfect match has actually been married for over four years and has two children. Scarlet, 3, helped the couple welcome little sister, Serena, this past June. Oh, and they are actually the only perfect match (meaning they were paired by the experts FYI) that are still together post-show. "As the only matched couple that has made it from Are You The One? , everyone's always asking what our secret is. Well here it is: Selflessness," Amber wrote on Instagram. "You do things to build each other up, not restrict or tear each other down. I always strive to help Ethan reach his potential - and I don't even hesitate to make sacrifices cause I know he'll do the same for me."

Instagram Jenni Knapmiller and Curtis Hadzicki Sometimes love takes time and these two are the perfect example of that. Though they weren't super into each other during filming on season two, they connected once production wrapped…and revealed at the reunion they were dating and have been together ever since. Warning: their Instagrams will give you wanderlust.

Instagram Mikala Thomas and Joe Torgerson While they didn't compete on the same season, the two alums struck up a friendship and revealed they were dating in August. "Secrets out.. I wanted to keep this one close to my heart where it was safe," Mikala wrote on Instagram. "But hiding my relationship for 8 months is long enough." Mikala competed on season four and was in a fan-favorite pairing with Cameron after the two were the show's earlier confirmed perfect match ever. They split in early 2017. Joe, meanwhile, appeared on season six, during which it was revealed he had once dated Taylor from season five. Yeah, this show is kind of incestuous, with the web getting even more tangled when we get to Joe's season six "perfect match" Uche…

Instagram Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver The season five pair were the second AYTO couple to welcome a child, with Gianna giving birth to their son August in August 2018. While they were a confirmed "no match" during the season, they reconnected at the reunion show taping in March 2017 and have been together ever since. Gianna announced they were expecting their first child together on Valentine's Day in an Instagram post showing off their sonogram, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day! This came as a big surprise to us and am I nervous HELL YEA but I'm super super excited to grow this little bean into a cute lil mini me (or mini Hayden)."

Instagram Cam Bruckman and Carolina Duarte Hayden's perfect match Carolina also ended up finding her happily ever after with Cam, who was a contestant on season four.

Instagram Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam The pair had an immediate and deep connection when they met in the AYTO season six house and struggled to stay away from each other after they were both devastated to learn from the truth booth that they were not a perfect match. But Uche and Clinton stayed together post-show and he asked her to officially be his girlfriend during the reunion. Awww! They recently moved in together this past summer, proving a "no match" was no match for this couple.

Instagram Stephen McHugh and Julia Rose Let's get to Cam's perfect match, yeah? She quickly hit it off with Stephen during the show, but they had a rocky road to romance after learning they were a no match early on in the process. They decided to date despite the experts' opinion and fans were shocked to learn Stephen had possibly cheated on Julia with Hannah, a season five cast member, during an after-show confrontation. Julia called out Hannah for going on a trip to Las Vegas with Stephen, saying she broke up with him because of the rumors stemming from that meet-up. "Why would he come to Vegas if he was in a relationship with you? Maybe you should ask him that," Hannah said. "You're coming at the wrong person." Still, they weathered the storm, and are currently together, busy promoting her clothing line.

Instagram Kareem Fathalla and Alivia Hunter The season six couple was never a confirmed no match during the process, but didn't end up being each other's perfect match either after dating on and off throughout the show. Still, it was revealed during the reunion that they were together..and that Kareem had cheated on Alivia with Zoe Pugh post-show. However, Alivia admitted to texting with Keith Klebacher after filming, too. (Neither Zoe or Keith were their respective perfect matches either BTW.) While they split for a bit, they eventually ended up getting back together.

Instagram Shannon Duffy and Anthony Martin Though season five's Shannon had her heart broken when her cast became the first in AYTO history to not take home the $1 million prize (and she was partly blamed because she chose to stay with her no match Tyler O'Brien), she did end up finding love: She hooked up with season six's Anthony when they were introduced by Dimitri, also a season six cast member, who was trying to get with Shannon at the time. "For whatever reason, it didn't work out," Dmitri said during the reunion. "But she has a great man in front of her right now, so I'm happy for them." Shannon and Anthony are still together.