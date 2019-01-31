Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Reveals Her and Bryan Abasolo's Wedding Month

"I want the big party," Rachel went on to say. "And so now we're closer to where...Bryan still has a lot of family in Colombia, so they can come too. So it's like mixing these two cultures together."

It was just last month that Rachel opened up to E! News' Zuri Hall about her wedding plans.

"I have to confess that I was very much so an eager beaver when everything started because that's what I wanted. I wanted to marry Bryan at the end of 2018. That was all very real, but that's also when I thought that we were going to get an ABC wedding and that's not looking like it's happening now so now I actually have to plan a wedding or hire somebody to help me do that," Rachel explained. "So now that that's happening, it's putting everything on hold."

