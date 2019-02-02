Meet the Fierce and Furry Cats Competing in Kitten Bowl 2019

Kitten Bowl 2019

America's most beloved pet rescue adoption event is back!

Airing exclusively on the Hallmark Channel, the Cat Bowl and the Kitten Bowl VI will serve as adorable alternatives to the 2019 Super Bowl.

The first-ever Cat Bowl will air Saturday night and will showcase rescue animals from around the country that are eligible for adoption.

Then, on Sunday, the Kitten Bowl IV will air featuring rescue kittens that are competing for the National Championship of Feline Football trophy. This year's game will also mark the milestone of more than 25,000 rescues pet adoptions since the competition first premiered in 2014.

TV personality and animal advocate Beth Stern will return as the host. She will be joined by Dean Cain and former NFL player Rodney Peete with commentary by Rashad Jennings and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Photos

15 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Anyone else thinking the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams game is no longer a priority? 

Click the gallery below to check out the furry friends that will be competing in this year's event. 

Kitten Trading Cards, Kitten Bowl 6

James Medina/Crown Media Family Networks

Meet Meatball

Check out Meatball serving looks, ready for Sunday's showdown!

Kitten Trading Cards, Kitten Bowl 6

James Medina/Crown Media Family Networks

Meet Lulu

Lulu clearly plans on using cuteness to defend the team. 

Kitten Trading Cards, Kitten Bowl 6

James Medina/Crown Media Family Networks

Meet Pico de Gato

With those adorably big eyes, Pico de Gato is ready to pounce!

Kitten Trading Cards, Kitten Bowl 6

James Medina/Crown Media Family Networks

Meet Sarge

Sarge gives a fierce look, in preparation for the biggest kitty event of the year.

Kitten Trading Cards, Kitten Bowl 6

James Medina/Crown Media Family Networks

Meet Huckleberry

Huckleberry looks ready to defend the Last Hope Lions.

Kitten Trading Cards, Kitten Bowl 6

James Medina/Crown Media Family Networks

Meet Rocket

Rocket's shy looks are only a distraction for the serious pouncing that is set to come.

Kitten Trading Cards, Kitten Bowl 6

James Medina/Crown Media Family Networks

Meet Toddcat Gurley

Toddcat's game strategy will be to use those adorably good looks. 

Kitten Trading Cards, Kitten Bowl 6

James Medina/Crown Media Family Networks

Meet Cat-Son Wentz

Cat-Son Wentz strikes a pose, in preparation for Sunday's big game!

If you can't get enough of the trading cards, you can pick them up at various pet shelters across the country. Follow the link and click the "Adopt A Kitten" tab that takes you to North Shore Animal League America's participating shelters.

The 2019 Cat Bowl will air Saturday at 10 p.m. EST/PST with The Kitten Bowl VI airing Sunday at 2pm EST/PST on Hallmark Channel. 

