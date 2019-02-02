Meet the Fierce and Furry Cats Competing in Kitten Bowl 2019

America's most beloved pet rescue adoption event is back!

Airing exclusively on the Hallmark Channel, the Cat Bowl and the Kitten Bowl VI will serve as adorable alternatives to the 2019 Super Bowl.

The first-ever Cat Bowl will air Saturday night and will showcase rescue animals from around the country that are eligible for adoption.

Then, on Sunday, the Kitten Bowl IV will air featuring rescue kittens that are competing for the National Championship of Feline Football trophy. This year's game will also mark the milestone of more than 25,000 rescues pet adoptions since the competition first premiered in 2014.

TV personality and animal advocate Beth Stern will return as the host. She will be joined by Dean Cain and former NFL player Rodney Peete with commentary by Rashad Jennings and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Boomer Esiason.