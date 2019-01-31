Why Michael Rapaport Isn't Apologizing to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson After Mocking Them

It looks like it's not a "new year, new me" for Michael Rapaport.

The comedian says he isn't backing down from the controversial comments he made about Ariana Grande back in December. And she wasn't the only person he spoke out about, Rapaport also had negative things to say about the singer's ex-fiancé and Saturday Night Live member, Pete Davidson.

However, if the "Breathin" singer and actor are looking for an apology anytime soon, the 48-year-old comedian says he won't be giving one.

Speaking to Nikki Glaser on You Up with Nikki Glaser and SiriusXM's Comedy Central Radio, the comedian addressed the sexist comments he said about the "7 Rings" singer.

On the show, Glaser asks him why he was so mad at the pop star and he doesn't hold back.

"This is f–––––g Ariana Grande's fault," the 48-year-old actors says, blaming her for the SNL actor's "suicide attempt note" at the time.

"So I sent a tweet about Ariana Grande, I said something like, 'She's 25, she acts 12, without all the makeup, the high-heeled boots, she's not as cute as my barista at Starbucks...No disrespect to Starbucks.' And then [people] were like, this is sexist and it went on."