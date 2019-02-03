Here's Photographic Evidence For Why Kaia Gerber Is the Modeling World's ''It Girl''

Kaia Gerber is on her way to becoming the next Cindy Crawford in the modeling world.

Which makes total sense considering that's her mom.

But it isn't just her genes that are shooting the young star to fame. The 17-year-old has an undeniable sense of style, a stunning model walk and she truly knows her best angles. Plus, she has amassed a huge following across the world. On Instagram alone, the young model has over four million followers who are itching to get a peek at her daily life.

The number of people who follow Kaia comes as no surprise to the brands that have enlisted the teen as one of the faces for their companies. She represents Yves Saint Laurent's beauty line with actress Zoë Kravitzand has collaborated on fashion lines with Karl Lagerfeldhimself.

An even more impressive feat is her award for 2018 Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards, which is decided by the British Fashion Council.