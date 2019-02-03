Here's Photographic Evidence For Why Kaia Gerber Is the Modeling World's ''It Girl''

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber is on her way to becoming the next Cindy Crawford in the modeling world.
Which makes total sense considering that's her mom.
But it isn't just her genes that are shooting the young star to fame. The 17-year-old has an undeniable sense of style, a stunning model walk and she truly knows her best angles. Plus, she has amassed a huge following across the world. On Instagram alone, the young model has over four million followers who are itching to get a peek at her daily life.
The number of people who follow Kaia comes as no surprise to the brands that have enlisted the teen as one of the faces for their companies. She represents Yves Saint Laurent's beauty line with actress Zoë Kravitzand has collaborated on fashion lines with Karl Lagerfeldhimself.
An even more impressive feat is her award for 2018 Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards, which is decided by the British Fashion Council.
Casual Cool
Kaia proves that even the cold weather can't hold her back, or crimp her style for that matter.
Rocker Chic
Back in the day, her mom, Cindy Crawford, became an icon with her world famous Pepsi commercial.
Flower Power
Springtime calls for a flirty and floral look.
Rock On
Schoolgirl meets rocker with this plaid skirt and army boot ensemble.
All By My-Selfie
When you wear Hudson leather jeans, a corset, and sky-high heels, you have to take a selfie to show off the look.
Shine Bright
Who ever said casual wear wasn't allowed on the red carpet clearly never saw these Alexander Wang boxer trousers.
Fierce
Kaia dons her finest evening gown for a night at the British Fashion Awards.
Silver Fox
A girl can never go wrong with a dark jean and statement piece, as Kaia proves with this chic ensemble.
Dark & Daring
This all-black ensemble accents Kaia's glowing skin and luscious locks.
Professional Attire
Kaia takes work casual to the next level with this cropped blazer and high-waisted jeans.
Golden Goddess
Every girl loves a dress with pockets.
Into the Wild
This floral, patterned ensemble is a bold take on a classic jacket and jean combo, but Kaia makes it work.
Classic & Cute
Leather jackets are a closet staple and this outfit is proof.
Cover Girl
Red carpet looks have never been so chic. This camel-colored blazer and black choker are equally edgy and stylish, making it the perfect look for a night out.
Trés Chic
Sidewalks become runways when Kaia takes a night out on the town.
Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice
Forget the little black dress, Kaia is showing us that the little white dress, which is by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, is the next big thing.
Fun & Flirty
This ensemble's pale pinks, flowing locks and bold clutch are going to inspire fall outfits for years to come.
Army Chic
Camo is typically used to hide, but with this stylish choice, Kaia is standing out.
Regal Red Carpet
This pale blue, ruffled look from Ralph & Russo has us dreaming about having breakfast at Tiffany's.
Strike a Pose
Attention to detail gave this fierce model's look the extra oomph. From the topknot to the chain belt, this look gets an A+.
This is just the beginning of a decades-long career. Her mom, Cindy, is proof of that.