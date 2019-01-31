The CW Renews 10 Shows All At Once

CW
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 2:00 PM
CW
You want a CW renewal, you probably got one.
The network just announced that 10 of its shows have been renewed for the 2019/2020 season, and basically if it's been on this season, it'll be back.
Arrow, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Supergirl, and Supernatural will all officially be back for another season. (That makes 15 seasons for Supernatural, for all of us counting.)
All American is still waiting on a decision, as is Roswell, New Mexico, which premiered midseason.
None of this is surprising, but it's especially great for those superhero shows planning for next fall's epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.
There is obviously also no decision made for The 100, which will return for season six in April. iZombie and Jane the Virgin will both be back for their fifth and final seasons this spring, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is currently airing its final season. Other decisions will likely come in May.
CW President Mark Pedowitz will be taking the stage at the TV Critics' Association press tour on Thursday, so stay tuned for more updates from him, and for all renewals and cancellations, make your way over to our gallery.
