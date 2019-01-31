Jennifer Hudson Set to Perform at 2019 Oscars 12 Years After Dreamgirls Win

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 1:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Hudson, 2015 Academy Awards Oscars

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Prepare yourselves for one unforgettable performance!

As excitement continues for the 2019 Oscars, The Academy announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that Jennifer Hudson will be singing on stage inside the Dolby Theatre.

"Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song 'I'll Fight' on the #Oscars!," The Academy shared on social media. "2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day."

As moviegoers may know, the track is featured in the documentary titled RBG. It's also nominated for Best Original Song alongside songs featured in A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Mary Poppins Returns and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The announcement immediately got us thinking of Jennifer's past appearances at the Academy Awards.

Photos

Oscars 2019: Stars React to Their Nominations

Spoiler alert: She never disappoints when she scores an invite.

Back in 2007, Jennifer received the award for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls. Her acceptance speech would earn praise from critics and viewers alike.

"I just have to take this moment in. I cannot believe this. Look what God can do," she shared while holding her trophy. "If my grandmother was here to see me now. She was my biggest inspiration for everything because she was a singer and she had the passion for it but she never had the chance and that was the thing that pushed me forward to continue."

Jennifer concluded, "I thank you all for helping me keep the faith even when I didn't believe."

And if winning an award wasn't epic enough, Jennifer also got to perform a medley of Dreamgirls songs with Beyoncé and Anika Noni Rose.

Three records from the project were nominated for Best Original Song including "Love You I Do," "Listen" and "Patience."

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 6e|3p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Hudson , 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Movies , Entertainment , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

You Can Win Beyoncé and Jay-Z Tickets For Life If You Do This

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods

Birthday Boy Justin Timberlake Brings Sexy Back, Is a Man of the Woods & More in His Best Music Videos

Jimmy Fallon, Luis Fonsi, The Tonight Show

Watch Jimmy Fallon and Luis Fonsi Hilariously Rewrite "Despacito"

Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Shows Her Support for Demi Lovato Ahead of 2019 Grammys

Lupita Nyong'o, Taylor Swift

How Taylor Swift's Music Helped Lupita Nyong'o Get Out of a "Funk"

James Ingram

Grammy Award Winner James Ingram Dead at 66

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Pop Diva Poll

Christina Aguilera Dishes on Whether or Not She'll Reunite with Britney Spears in Vegas

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.