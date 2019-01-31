A Timeline of JWoww and Roger Mathews' Divorce Drama

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 1:20 PM
Tension between JWoww and Roger Mathews appears to be at an all-time high.
On Wednesday night, the Jersey Shore star took to social media and her website to post a message to her ex amid their ongoing divorce drama. In the scathing letter, JWoww accused Roger of abuse. "I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner," JWoww, who shares two kids with Roger, wrote in part. "You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior."
"The altered perceptions you have created for yourself on social media is truly staggering," she continued. "Your postings are consumed with inaccuracies, false statements, self-serving comments, outright misrepresentations and blatant lies."
This letter comes three months after it was revealed that JWoww had filed for divorce from Roger after about three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
After the divorce became public knowledge, Roger vowed to win JWoww back.
"There's no cheating or any dumb s--t or an juicy details," Roger told his social media followers in September. "It's just she grew tired of the repetitive pattern we fell into. Again, I am not going to get into detail but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."
"I am going to win my wife back," Roger later declared. "I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad. We're in counseling so there is hope."
The duo went on to enjoy dinner dates together—including one for their anniversary—after the divorce filing, giving fans of the couple hope that they'd reunite.
But then in December, police were dispatched to JWoww and Roger's home, where Roger was served a temporary restraining order.
Larry Marano/Shutterstock
"So many of you may be understandably afraid to come forward, and have been stuck in abusive relationships for far too long just as I have been," JWoww wrote at the end of her letter Wednesday. "If anyone is feeling down, broken, hurt or lost, please know that it is not your fault! Please don't feel alone. Please seek help."
"I was there for many years and you and your children deserve to be safe," she concluded. "You are valuable, you are worthy, you are loved."
