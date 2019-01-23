Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith Strike a Leggy Pose for Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2019 Campaign

It may be nearly snowing outside, but Kendall Jenner and Willow Smithare already stepping into spring.

The two stars are among the faces for Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2019 campaign. Joining fellow models Yang Mi and Jean Campbell, the four make up the cast of #SWWomen's first installment in a four-part campaign series.

With a nude palette and backdrop and the ladies sporting dresses and shorts, the focus is on the array of Weitzman shoes, from pumps and open-toed platforms to ankle-strap stilettos and booties. Meanwhile, the models all strike a fierce pose as they gaze into photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin's cameras.