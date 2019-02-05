From Kaia Gerber to Ireland Baldwin: See Look-Alike Models With Their Famous Parents

See more models with their famous parents below!

Ireland Baldwin , the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin , also followed in her mother's footsteps when she made her runway debut at the Heart Truth Red Dress collection show during New York Fashion Week in 2014.

Christie Brinkley appeared in the pages of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition eight times from 1975 to 2004. Her daughter, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook , become the first-ever second generation SI Swimsuit model in 2017. In fact, her mother joined in on the photo shoot and the duo posed together for the iconic magazine.

It's no surprise that Kaia Gerber has quickly risen to the top of the fashion ranks with the same stunning looks as her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford . Her older brother, Presley Gerber , has also joined in the family business as a model for Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein and more.

The runways of Fashion Week are filled with models who could be doppelgangers for their famous parents.

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Christian Combs Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, who bears a striking resemblance to his famous father, made a name for himself in the modeling world by walking in shows for brands including Dolce & Gabbana and Sera. He also became the face of Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2018 ad campaign.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Hailey Baldwin Stephan Baldwin's famous daughter has been a runway staple since 2014. She has walked in shows for Topshop, Tommy Hilfiger, Jeremy Scott and more. The younger Baldwin also appeared on the covers of Marie Claire and Elle.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta Liv Freundlich The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! Julianne Moore's gorgeous daughter has taken to the catwalk to model J. Crew's latest looks.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival Mathilda Gianopoulos Molly Ringwald's daughter, who looks just like her actress mother, also walked for J. Crew during Fashion Week.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images Kaia Gerber & Presley Gerber The look-alike children of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber both become models as teenagers. Kaia Gerber made her runway debut for Raf Simons' Calvin Klein Collection and has since become one of the sought-after models in the industry. Older brother, Presley Gerber, has walked in high-profile shows for Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein and more!

Bennett Raglin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET Corinne Foxx Jamie Foxx's beautiful daughter has strutted down the catwalk at fashion shows around the globe. From Dolce & Gabbana in Milan to Sherri Hill in New York, Foxx is a runway star no matter where she goes.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Clara McGregor Ewan McGregor's stunning daughter is one to watch in the fashion industry. She has walked for Dolce & Gabanna as well as taken part in an editorial campaign for Town & Country.

David Livingston/Getty Images Delilah Belle Hamlin & Amelia Gray Hamlin The splitting-image daughters of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are both no strangers to the modeling world. Deliliah Belle Hamlin has walked in shows for Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabanna. Her sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, become the face of Hudson Jeans.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Manolo Vergara Sofia Vergara's son scored a Paper Magazine spread for his modeling debut in 2016.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images Ava Phillippe Are we seeing double? Reese Witherspoon's daughter, who looks just like her mother, kicked off her modeling career by being featured in the look book for Rodarte's Fall 2018 collection.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Ireland Baldwin The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin walked in her first runway at the Heart Truth Red Dress collection show during New York Fashion Week in 2014.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Cordell Broadus Snoop Dog's son left his college football days behind for a career in entertainment. He has since walked the New York Fashion Week runway for Phillip Plein and nabbed campaigns for MCM Worldwide and Kenneth Cole.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage Dylan Lee & Brandon Lee Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's lookalike sons are runway ready. Dylan Lee was named the face of Saint Laurent in 2017 while brother, Brandon Lee, has walked for Dolce & Gabbana on multiple occasions.

Jim Spellman/WireImage Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis Daniel Day-Lewis' son might just be his carbon copy. In addition to being a musician, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis has walked in a Chanel show and took part in a campaign for Hudson Jeans.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Zoë Kravitz Some people may know Zoë Kravitz as an actress; however, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter is also a bona fide model. She was named the face of Vera Wang's Princess and Preppy Princess fragrances.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/GettyImages Sarah Margaret Qualley You might as well call Andie MacDowell's daughter her mini-me. Sarah Margaret Qualley made her modeling debut as a teenager walking in the Alberta Ferretti show during NYFW. She has also taken part in shows for Chanel and Valentino.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Scott Eastwood It's no secret that Scott Eastwood looks like a young version of his father, Clint Eastwood. The younger Eastwood has modeled for Hugo Boss and Davidoff.

Jon Furniss/WireImage Tali Lennox Tali Lennox is the daughter of legendary singer, Annie Lennox, but she has focused her career on modeling instead of music. She has worked with fashion houses including Acne Studios, Christopher Kane, Prada and Miu Miu.

Jerod Harris/WireImage Alessandra Garcia-Lorido Andy Gracia's daughter is working to diversify the runway as a curve model. She has walked for Christian Siriano and been featured in campaigns for Lane Bryant and Target.

Steve Zak Photography/Getty Images Mason Grammer The daughter of Camille Grammer and Kelsey Grammer made her runway debut at the Malan Breton show during New York Fashion Week in 2016.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook It runs in the family! Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, the daughter of Christie Brinkley, followed in her mother's footsteps when she was featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Georgia May Jagger Mick Jagger should certainly be proud of his daughter, Georgia May Jagger, who was named Model of the Year at the Fashion Awards by the British Fashion Council. She has modeled for Chanel, Miu Miu, Versace, H&M and more.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage Brooklyn Beckham Brooklyn Beckham proves that good looks run in the family. In addition to being a photographer, he has also jumped in front of the camera for Polish clothing company, Reserved, Man About Town and T Magazine.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Flaunt Jack Kilmer At 23 years old, Val Kilmer is already a seasoned model having worked with Saint Laurent since he was a teenager. He has also followed in his father's footsteps by starring in movies including The Nice Guys and Palo Alto.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for David Yurman Dylan Brosnan & Paris Brosnan Sharing their father Pierce Brosnan's movie star looks certainly hasn't hurt Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan's modeling careers. Dylan has been featured in shows for Dolce & Gabbana and print campaigns for Saint Laurent. Paris also walked for Dolce & Gabbana and nabbed the covers of GQ Korea and Vanity Teen.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Riley Keough Back in 2004, Riley Keough appeared with mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and grandmother, Priscilla Presley, on the cover of Vogue. Since then, she has taken to the catwalk for Christian Dior, Victoria Secret, Anna Sui and more.

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage Theodora Richards The daughter of Patti Hansen and Keith Richards jump started her modeling career with a Tommy Hilfiger campaign. Since then, she has became the model and muse for 4Stroke Jeans.

David Livingston/Getty Images Jack Marsden Talk about strong genes! Jack Marsden, who could easily be mistaken for a young version of his father, James Marsden, made his runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana show.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid & Bella Hadid Say hello to these model siblings! With the support of their parents Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid are have all become some of the most recognizable names in the industry.

Coldrey James/action press/REX/Shutterstock Patrick Schwarzenegger It's hard to miss the shared features between Patrick Schwarzenegger and his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The younger Schwarzenegger has starred in campaigns for Tom Ford and Hudson Jeans.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3 Kendall Jenner With the support of her famous family, Kendall Jenner was named the world's highest paid model by Forbes in 2018. She has walked in shows for major fashion houses including Chanel, Alexander Wang, Diane von Fürstenberg, Donna Karan and more.

Donna Ward/Getty Images Willow Smith & Jaden Smith We can't get enough of seeing Willow Smith and Jaden Smith pose on the red carpet with their parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Willow walked the runway at the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week in 2018. Brother Jaden modeled for Louis Vuitton in 2016.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Lourdes Leon Embodying her mother's flair for entertaining, Madonna's daughter rocked a shell chain bra for her runway debut at the Gypsy Sport show in 2018.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Karsen Liotta Ray Liotta's daughter has modeled for Brandy Melville and Chanel. She also may have gotten the acting bug from her father. She has starred in the films, Mississippi Requiem and Pretty Face.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Sistine Stallone & Sophia Stallone The daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin may come from Hollywood royalty but they are also becoming big names in the fashion industry. They have walked for brands including Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Topshop.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Sofia Richie Lionel Richie's daughter was only 14 years old when she started modeling. She has since been featured in campaigns for Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger and more.