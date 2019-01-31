Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy's Rap Battle Is Full of Muppets Shade

Give the Muppets a mic and you won't believe what happens next.

During Wednesday night's all-new episode of Drop The Mic, Method Man and Hailey Baldwin brought fans a battle we never knew we needed.

May we introduce you to Kermit the Frog and Pepé the shrimp vs. Miss Piggy and Beaker?

For this competition, Kermit was first to drop the mic as he took the stage in a classic white T-shirt.

"I'm excited to be here, competing in rhyme / Now let's all play fair and have a great time," Kermit began as the crowd cheered in the background. "So to Beaker, hello and Miss Piggy, what's up? / If I had Pepé's arms I'd give you four thumbs up."