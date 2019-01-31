Survivor: Edge of Extinction Has Quite the Twist—Meet the Cast!

CBS
Survivor is going into some new territory this season.
Edge of Extinction looks and sounds more intense than Survivor has maybe ever been, with a twist that's already stressing us out.
As Jeff Probst explains in a preview below, this season features the twist that when castaways are voted off, they can either choose to take the path all the way out of the game, or they can take a different path. That path leads to a boat, which will take them to an island where they can fight to stay in the game by participating in extra grueling challenges. Just the very description is making us absolutely sure we'd probably just be OK with leaving.
"The question we're exploring is, how far are you willing to go for this game?" Jeff says.
In order to remind everyone how hard it is to win, Jeff says they brought back four legendary players who were great but never won: Kelley Wentworth (Second Chance), David Wright (Millennials vs Gen X), Aubry Bracco (Kaoh Rong), and Joe Anglim (Worlds Apart).
Basically, this season of Survivor is all about how hard it is to be on Survivor.
We're up for anything after how spectacular last season was, so let's just hope Edge of Extinction can even kind of match up to David vs. Goliath.
Scroll on down for the full cast, both new and returning players.
CBS
Age: 23
Hometown: Erwin, Tennessee
Current residence: Erwin, Tennessee
Occupation: YMCA program director
CBS
Age: 46
Hometown: Baltimore
Current residence: New York City
Occupation: Toymaker
CBS
Age: 32
Hometown: Pensacola, Florida
Current residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Divorce lawyer
CBS
Age: 34
Hometown: Chicago
Current residence: Livermore, California
Occupation: Firefighter
CBS
Age: 24
Hometown: Hazleton, Pennsylvania
Current residence: Bethesda, Maryland
Occupation: Medical assistant
CBS
Age: 46
Hometown: Chocowinity, North Carolina
Current residence: Atlanta
Occupation: Teacher at Ron Clark Academy
CBS
Age: 23:
Hometown: Bronx, New York
Current Residence: Bronx, New York
Occupation: Waitress
CBS
Age: 32
Hometown: Hampton Falls, New Hampshire
Current residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Marketing director
Previous season: Kaôh Rōng, Game Changers
CBS
Age: 29
Hometown: Chandler, Arizona
Current residence: Ogden, Utal
Occupation: Multimedia artist
Previous season: Worlds Apart, Second Chance
CBS
Age: 44
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current residence: Sherman Oaks, California
Occupation: Television writer
Previous season: Millennials vs. Gen-X
CBS
Age: 31
Hometown: Ephrata, Washington
Current residence: Seattle
Occupation: Marketing manager
Previous season: Second Chance, San Juan Del Sur
CBS
Age: 25
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Current residence: Greenville, South Carolina
Occupation: Salesman
CBS
Age: 21
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Current residence: Waco, Texas
Occupation: Student
CBS
Age: 25
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current residence: Bell, California
Occupation: Small business owner
CBS
Age: 19
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Current Residence: Durham, North Carolina
Occupation: Pre-Med Student
CBS
Age: 33
Hometown: Blacksburg, Virginia
Current residence: Macon, Georgia
Occupation: Morning news anchor
CBS
Age: 46
Hometown: Fairfax, Virginia
Current Residence: Ashburn, Virginia
Occupation: Sales
CBS
Age: 38
Hometown: Ossining, New York
Current residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Law student and former member of the military.
Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres Wednesday, February 20 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
