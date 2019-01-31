Survivor: Edge of Extinction Has Quite the Twist—Meet the Cast!

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Survivor is going into some new territory this season.

Edge of Extinction looks and sounds more intense than Survivor has maybe ever been, with a twist that's already stressing us out. 

As Jeff Probst explains in a preview below, this season features the twist that when castaways are voted off, they can either choose to take the path all the way out of the game, or they can take a different path. That path leads to a boat, which will take them to an island where they can fight to stay in the game by participating in extra grueling challenges. Just the very description is making us absolutely sure we'd probably just be OK with leaving. 

"The question we're exploring is, how far are you willing to go for this game?" Jeff says. 

In order to remind everyone how hard it is to win, Jeff says they brought back four legendary players who were great but never won: Kelley Wentworth (Second Chance), David Wright (Millennials vs Gen X), Aubry Bracco (Kaoh Rong), and Joe Anglim (Worlds Apart). 

Basically, this season of Survivor is all about how hard it is to be on Survivor. 

We're up for anything after how spectacular last season was, so let's just hope Edge of Extinction can even kind of match up to David vs. Goliath

Scroll on down for the full cast, both new and returning players. 

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Gavin Whitson (Kama Tribe)

Age: 23

Hometown: Erwin, Tennessee

Current residence: Erwin, Tennessee 

Occupation: YMCA program director

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Julie Rosenberg (Kama Tribe)

Age: 46

Hometown: Baltimore

Current residence: New York City

Occupation: Toymaker

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Aurora McCreary (Kama Tribe)

Age: 32

Hometown: Pensacola, Florida

Current residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Divorce lawyer

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Eric Hafemann (Kama Tribe)

Age: 34

Hometown: Chicago

Current residence: Livermore, California

Occupation: Firefighter

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Julia Carter (Kama Tribe)

Age: 24

Hometown: Hazleton, Pennsylvania

Current residence: Bethesda, Maryland

Occupation: Medical assistant

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Ron Clark (Kama Tribe)

Age: 46

Hometown: Chocowinity, North Carolina

Current residence: Atlanta

Occupation: Teacher at Ron Clark Academy

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Victoria Baamonde (Kama Tribe)

Age: 23:

Hometown: Bronx, New York

Current Residence: Bronx, New York

Occupation: Waitress

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Aubry Bracco (Kama Tribe)

Age: 32

Hometown: Hampton Falls, New Hampshire

Current residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Marketing director

Previous season: Kaôh Rōng, Game Changers

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Joe Anglim (Kama Tribe)

Age: 29

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Current residence: Ogden, Utal

Occupation: Multimedia artist

Previous season: Worlds Apart, Second Chance

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

David Wright (Manu Tribe)

Age: 44

Hometown: Philadelphia

Current residence: Sherman Oaks, California

Occupation: Television writer

Previous season: Millennials vs. Gen-X

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Kelley Wentworth (Manu Tribe)

Age: 31

Hometown: Ephrata, Washington

Current residence: Seattle

Occupation: Marketing manager

Previous season: Second Chance, San Juan Del Sur

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Chris Underwood (Manu Tribe)

Age: 25

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Current residence: Greenville, South Carolina

Occupation: Salesman

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Lauren O'Connell (Manu Tribe)

Age: 21

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Current residence: Waco, Texas

Occupation: Student

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Wendy Diaz (Manu Tribe)

Age: 25

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current residence: Bell, California

Occupation: Small business owner

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Keith Sowell (Manu Tribe)

Age: 19

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Current Residence: Durham, North Carolina

Occupation: Pre-Med Student

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Rick Devens (Manu Tribe)

Age: 33

Hometown: Blacksburg, Virginia

Current residence: Macon, Georgia

Occupation: Morning news anchor

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Reem Daly (Manu Tribe)

Age: 46

Hometown: Fairfax, Virginia

Current Residence: Ashburn, Virginia

Occupation: Sales

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Dan "The Wardog" DaSilva (Manu Tribe)

Age: 38

Hometown: Ossining, New York

Current residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Law student and former member of the military.

Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres Wednesday, February 20 at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

