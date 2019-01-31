Katharine McPhee Shares the Best Throwback Photo With Meghan Markle

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 11:05 AM

Katharine McPhee, Meghan Markle

Instagram / Katharine McPhee

Talk about a royal blast from the past!

Broadway star and Smash and Scorpion alum Katharine McPhee posted on her Instagram page on Thursday a throwback photo of her and none other than Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, when they were younger, posing together while all dressed up.

"Meghan and I did musicals together as kids," McPhee wrote. "She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT"

McPhee and Markle were both born and raised in the Los Angeles area and began their entertainment careers there.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

McPhee rose to fame in 2006 as the runner-up of American Idol season five before she became famous for her leading role on the musical series Smash and supporting role on Scorpion. The duchess began her onscreen acting career in 2002 with a small part on General Hospital and went on to star on the show Suits for seven seasons. She quit acting soon after she and husband Prince Harry got engaged in 2017.

Meghan Markle, Katharine McPhee

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

McPhee geotagged her Instagram post "London, United Kingdom," currently both her and the duchess' home. Next week, the actress is set to reprise her Broadway title role from Waitress and make her West End debut in the first production of the musical in the U.K. capital.

