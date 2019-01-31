Watch Michelle Kwan Make Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness' Figure Skating Dreams Come True

Michelle Kwan is helping Jonathan Van Ness on his journey to become a figure skating prodigy.

In a new promotional video, released Thursday, announcing additional dates for Jonathan's 2019 stand-up comedy tour, Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing, the Olympic skater works with the Queer Eye star on his skills. After offering some words of advice to Jonathan, the two then perform a choreographed routine on the ice to Cher's "Song for the Lonely." 

"Smack a queen in the face, my dreams are coming true left and right, and I just simply cannot believe," Jonathan captioned the video. "My idol @michellewkwan helped me get my life together for my #RoadtoBejing tour."

"Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Denver shows just added! More to come on the tour later this year," he continued. "Music courtesy of Cher's 2019 Here We Go Again Tour, and biggest biggest thanks to @michellewkwan for being the wind beneath my gay wings! I can't wait to see you all as I leave it all on the stage, giving you my best standup ferosha."

Jonathan's tour kicks off on Feb. 28 in Philadelphia. You can see more ticket information HERE!

