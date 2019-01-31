Daryl Sabara's Wedding Day Surprise Makes Meghan Trainor the Luckiest Bride

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 10:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara, Wedding

Joe Buissink

Attention any and all grooms: Daryl Sabara just set the bar high for your upcoming wedding day.

Less than two months after the Spy Kids star married Meghan Trainor in a backyard ceremony, fans are getting a sneak peek into one very romantic moment during the celebrations.

In honor of Throwback Thursday, Daryl took to Instagram and revealed how he shocked his wife on their special day.

"Throwback to when @charmladonna helped me surprise my wife on our wedding day," he wrote with video footage of an epic dance routine to a variety of songs including Justin Timberlake's "Suit and Tie."

We'd tell you how Meghan reacted, but we have a feeling her facial expressions and smile in the video says it all.

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

So who made this epic dance party happen? Credit has to go to Charm La'Donna who has worked with stars including Selena Gomez and Kendrick Lamar.

"I had the pleasure of choreographing @darylsabara surprise performance for @meghan_trainor at their wedding. Literally one of my favorite moments of 2018," she shared on Instagram. "I love you both. Dancers: @chriscast27 , @bjpaulin2, @therealajaye, @shanebruce_."

It's no secret that Meghan and Daryl's wedding was a very special day. Close to 100 friends and family gathered in Los Angeles to watch the couple say "I Do."

And instead of receiving lavish gifts, the newlyweds asked guests to make a donation to the World Wildlife Fund on their behalf.

Since then, the couple has been able to enjoy a "familymoon" in Bora Bora. And yes, babies are already on the brain.

Until then, Meghan is simply enjoying the newlywed phase. And yes, the success of her Treat Myself album isn't so bad either.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Trainor , Weddings , Couples , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Drop the Mic

Kermit the Frog and Missy Piggy's Rap Battle Is Full of Muppets Shade

Tom Hanks, Woody, Buzz Lightyear

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Get Emotional as They Wrap Up Toy Story 4

Donald Trump, Jussie Smollett

Donald Trump Calls Jussie Smollett Attack "Horrible"

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Survivor: Edge of Extinction Has Quite the Twist—Meet the Cast!

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee Shares the Best Throwback Photo With Meghan Markle

Jonathan Van Ness, Michelle Kwan

Watch Michelle Kwan Make Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness' Figure Skating Dreams Come True

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

You Can Win Beyoncé and Jay-Z Tickets For Life If You Do This

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.