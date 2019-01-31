You Can Win Beyoncé and Jay-Z Tickets For Life If You Do This

If you're a Beyoncé and Jay-Z fan, you may want to get in formation around this new sweepstakes.

The star couple seems pretty passionate about plant-based meals—so enthusiastic, in fact, that they're promoting a sweepstakes tied to The Greenprint Project, which illuminates the positive environmental impact plant-based eating can have. The project encourages people to take embrace plant-based meals and share their "Greenprint," like "meatless meals" or "plant-based at work," with the project.

But, what does the megastar couple have to do with this? Well, the project is offering a sweepstakes where you can "enter your name and email for a chance to win Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert tickets for life."

"What is your Greenprint?" the songstress wrote on Instagram. "Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life. #greenprintproject."