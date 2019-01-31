Kenan Thompson Sends Love to Fellow Mighty Duck Jussie Smollett After Attack

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 9:31 AM

Jussie Smollett, Kenan Thompson

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson is speaking out about the vicious attack on Jussie Smollett.

While on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live comedian sent love to Smollett, who was attacked in Chicago earlier this week. After arriving in the city from New York early Tuesday morning, the Empire star was walking when two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. The offenders began to batter Smollett with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

During the attack, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around Smollett's neck. The offenders later fled the scene and Smollett was self-transported to Northwestern Hospital.

On Wednesday night, while talking about the Mighty Ducks movies with host Jimmy Fallon, Thompson—who starred in D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks—spoke out about the attack on Smollett, who appeared in 1992's original The Mighty Ducks film.

"You've done some fun, legendary movies...Mighty Ducks," Fallon said to Thompson.

"Speaking of, we should send some love to Jussie Smollett, 'cause he is a Mighty Duck," Thompson said. "I thought about posting on Instagram, but you know I'm so new to it and I figured this a way bigger platform. So we're sending a lot of love to the Smollett family. Sending a lot of love to the universe, man, because this kind of madness needs to stop!"

According to TMZ, Smollett told the police in an interview that his assailants yelled "MAGA country" during the attack. The Chicago Police Department confirmed this information and told E! News in a statement, "In the initial reports there was no mention of MAGA. When detectives followed up with [Smollett] later in the day, he recalled the offenders making those comments and detectives completed a supplemental report."

Chicago Police released a statement on Tuesday asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to www.cpdtip.com.

