Kenan Thompson Sends Love to Fellow Mighty Duck Jussie Smollett After Attack

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 9:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jussie Smollett, Kenan Thompson

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson is speaking out about the vicious attack on Jussie Smollett.

While on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live comedian sent love to Smollett, who was attacked in Chicago earlier this week. After arriving in the city from New York early Tuesday morning, the Empire star was walking when two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. The offenders began to batter Smollett with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

During the attack, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around Smollett's neck. The offenders later fled the scene and Smollett was self-transported to Northwestern Hospital.

Read

More Than Good Enough: Inside Jussie Smollett's Inspiring Road to Empire

On Wednesday night, while talking about the Mighty Ducks movies with host Jimmy Fallon, Thompson—who starred in D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks—spoke out about the attack on Smollett, who appeared in 1992's original The Mighty Ducks film.

"You've done some fun, legendary movies...Mighty Ducks," Fallon said to Thompson.

"Speaking of, we should send some love to Jussie Smollett, 'cause he is a Mighty Duck," Thompson said. "I thought about posting on Instagram, but you know I'm so new to it and I figured this a way bigger platform. So we're sending a lot of love to the Smollett family. Sending a lot of love to the universe, man, because this kind of madness needs to stop!"

According to TMZ, Smollett told the police in an interview that his assailants yelled "MAGA country" during the attack. The Chicago Police Department confirmed this information and told E! News in a statement, "In the initial reports there was no mention of MAGA. When detectives followed up with [Smollett] later in the day, he recalled the offenders making those comments and detectives completed a supplemental report."

Chicago Police released a statement on Tuesday asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to www.cpdtip.com.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jussie Smollett , Hospitalized , Empire , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Emmys

Watch Jessica Biel Fall Asleep During Justin Timberlake's Birthday Celebration

Fuller House Season 4

Fuller House Ending With Season 5

The Big Bang Theory, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jim Parsons Hasn't Cried About The Big Bang Theory Ending and the Whole Cast Is Worried

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres

It's Portia de Rossi's Birthday! See Her Best Photos With Wife Ellen DeGeneres to Celebrate

Serena Williams, US Open

What Serena Williams Hopes to Teach Her Daughter About Being a Strong Woman

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Cardi B Shares a Relationship Status Update on Her and Offset

Demi Lovato, Dog

Demi Lovato Gets a New Tattoo of Her Late Dog Buddy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.