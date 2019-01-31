Fuller House Ending With Season 5

Prepare to say goodbye to the Tanner family—again—when Fuller House ends with the upcoming fifth and final season on Netflix.

Netflix released an emotional farewell video featuring clips from the previous four seasons and the cast of the Full House sequel series saying goodbye.

"We're saving the best for last," Candace Cameron Bure says in the video above.

Cameron Bure returned to her Full House character DJ Tanner, now DJ Tanner-Fuller, for the sequel series that followed her character raising her family with the help of sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). Original cast members Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier all made regular appearances, as did John Stamos who also served as an executive producer on the series.