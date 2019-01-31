What Serena Williams Hopes to Teach Her Daughter About Being a Strong Woman

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 8:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Serena Williams wants her daughter to know it's "OK to make the first move" when it comes to seizing opportunities in life.

The tennis star, who welcomed Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with husband Alexis Ohanian a year and a half ago, made her comments to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Thursday.

When asked what she wants to teach her daughter about being a strong woman, Williams said, "Embrace it."

Williams appeared on the show to promote her partnership with Bumble; the tennis star is a global ambassador for the dating app, where women make first contact with matched users.

"I want to teach her that it's OK to make the first move," Williams said about her daughter. "It's OK to ask and to say, 'Listen, I want a chance at being in this play. Like put me in. Or just give me this first opportunity.' There's so many different ways to showcase that."

Photos

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Moments

Williams began her professional tennis career at 1995 at age 14, despite being told she was too young.

"I literally made the first move," she said on Good Morning America. "My dad said I was too young and I was so small and I wasn't ready but I knew I was ready and I made that first move and I want my daughter to be able to do the same thing. We're taught as a society that we have to wait and be second but that's not true, we can be first. I love being first. I only like being first."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Drop the Mic

Kermit the Frog and Missy Piggy's Rap Battle Is Full of Muppets Shade

Tom Hanks, Woody, Buzz Lightyear

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Get Emotional as They Wrap Up Toy Story 4

Donald Trump, Jussie Smollett

Donald Trump Calls Jussie Smollett Attack "Horrible"

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Survivor: Edge of Extinction Has Quite the Twist—Meet the Cast!

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee Shares the Best Throwback Photo With Meghan Markle

Jonathan Van Ness, Michelle Kwan

Watch Michelle Kwan Make Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness' Figure Skating Dreams Come True

Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara, Wedding

Daryl Sabara's Wedding Day Surprise Makes Meghan Trainor the Luckiest Bride

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.