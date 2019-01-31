What Serena Williams Hopes to Teach Her Daughter About Being a Strong Woman

Serena Williams wants her daughter to know it's "OK to make the first move" when it comes to seizing opportunities in life.

The tennis star, who welcomed Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with husband Alexis Ohanian a year and a half ago, made her comments to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Thursday.

When asked what she wants to teach her daughter about being a strong woman, Williams said, "Embrace it."

Williams appeared on the show to promote her partnership with Bumble; the tennis star is a global ambassador for the dating app, where women make first contact with matched users.

"I want to teach her that it's OK to make the first move," Williams said about her daughter. "It's OK to ask and to say, 'Listen, I want a chance at being in this play. Like put me in. Or just give me this first opportunity.' There's so many different ways to showcase that."