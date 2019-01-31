Cardi B Is "Working Things Out" With Offset

Take a seat because Cardi B has an update on her and Offset, okurrr!

Last month, the "I Like It" star revealed to fans that she and her famous husband were no longer together after one year of marriage.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi B explained in a December Instagram video. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."

As the new mom continued at the time, "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah."