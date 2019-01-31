Meghan Markle Rocks a Top Knot: See More of Her Hairstyles Over the Years

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 8:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Association of Commonwealth Universities Visit, Pregnant

Andrew Mathews/PA Wire

Meghan Markle stepped out on Thursday wearing her hair in a top knot for the first time as a member of the royal family.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her and Prince Harry's first child, paid a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London on Thursday. It marked her first official visit with the ACU in her new role as Patron of the organization.

Meghan is more often seen in public wearing her signature look, a messy bun, or wears her hair down and styled into glossy waves. At her and Harry's royal wedding in 2018, she wore her hair in a relaxed bun under a customized, 16-foot veil.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

See several of the duchess' hairstyles over the years.

Meghan Markle, Association of Commonwealth Universities Visit, Pregnant

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Top Knot

The duchess rocks a top knot during a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London on Jan. 31, 2019.

Meghan Markle

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Sideswept Updo

The duchess wears her hair in an styled updo at while meeting a group of elementary school children and actors at London's Royal National Theatre on Jan. 30, 2019.

Meghan Markle, Duchess Of Sussex

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Long and Sleek

The duchess wears her hair down as she visits the Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity in London on Jan. 16, 2019.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Hair

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sleek Ponytail

The duchess visits the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on Nov. 21, 2018 to see how funds raised by the Together: Our Community Cookbook are making a difference.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Tight, Sleek Bun

The duchess attends the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem, in support of the Sentebale charity, at the Royal Albert Hall on London on Jan. 16, 2019.

Meghan Markle, Oscar De La Renta Dress, Australian Geographic Society Awards

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wir

Long and Curled

The duchess appears onstage at the Australian Geographic Society Awards at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 26, 2018.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Relaxed Bun

The duchess appears at her and Prince Harry's royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Hair

REX/Shutterstock

Signature Style

The duchess wears a messy bun as she visits the Eikon Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

Long and Wavy

The duchess is seen with Prince Harry in a 2017 engagement photo.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Long and Straight

The now-duchess is seen on a trip to Malta in 2015.

Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace

Splash News

Mid-Length and Curly Ponytail

A teenage Meghan Markle and a friend pose outside Buckingham Palace during a summer trip to London in 1996.

Young Meghan Markle

Inside Edition/YouTube

Short and Curly Ponytail

An 11-year-old Meghan Markle speaks out against a sexist dish soap ad.

Article continues below

Meghan and Harry are due to welcome their child this spring.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Hair , Top Stories , VG , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Drop the Mic

Kermit the Frog and Missy Piggy's Rap Battle Is Full of Muppets Shade

Tom Hanks, Woody, Buzz Lightyear

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Get Emotional as They Wrap Up Toy Story 4

Donald Trump, Jussie Smollett

Donald Trump Calls Jussie Smollett Attack "Horrible"

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Survivor: Edge of Extinction Has Quite the Twist—Meet the Cast!

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee Shares the Best Throwback Photo With Meghan Markle

Jonathan Van Ness, Michelle Kwan

Watch Michelle Kwan Make Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness' Figure Skating Dreams Come True

Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara, Wedding

Daryl Sabara's Wedding Day Surprise Makes Meghan Trainor the Luckiest Bride

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.