EXCLUSIVE!

Shrill First Look: It's Aidy Bryant and All the Awkward Interactions You Can Handle

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you love her on Saturday Night Live, you're going to feel new kinds of adoration for Aidy Bryant in her own show, Shrill. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new Hulu comedy in the video above.

From the looks of it, Shrill has every kind of awkward situation you can ask for, with a likable lead grounding the antics.

In Shrill, which is based on the book Shrill by Lindy West, Bryant plays Annie, a young woman who wants to change her life—but not her body. She's a struggling writer looking to kick her career off while balancing bad boyfriends, a sick parent and a perfectionist boss. The sneak peek above gives you a glimpse of what to expect in the six-episode first season.

Photos

How It Feels to Be Impersonated on SNL

Shrill, Aidy Bryant

Hulu

The cast also includes Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell and Ian Owens. Saturday Night Live veteran Julia Sweeney appears as Annie's mother. Shrill hails from executive producers West, Lorne Michaels, Elizabeth Banks, Ali Rushfield, Max Handelman and Andrew Singer.

Bryant is a co-executive producer and writer on the series as well. She joined SNL in 2012 and was nominated for her first performance Emmy in 2018. She also received a nomination in 2014 for writing the song "Home for the Holiday (Twin Bed)."

All episodes of Shrill drop Friday, March 15 only on Hulu.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Aidy Bryant , Saturday Night Live , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Drop the Mic

Kermit the Frog and Missy Piggy's Rap Battle Is Full of Muppets Shade

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Survivor: Edge of Extinction Has Quite the Twist—Meet the Cast!

Shameless, Shameless Season 10

Shameless Renewed for Season 10, With Cameron Monaghan

Fuller House Season 4

Fuller House Ending With Season 5

The Big Bang Theory, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jim Parsons Hasn't Cried About The Big Bang Theory Ending and the Whole Cast Is Worried

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

You Have to See Bachelor Star Colton Underwood's High School Pic

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles

Bravo's Married to Medicine: Los Angeles Asks Is There a Difference Between Being a Doctor and Cardi B?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.