What Sparked The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Explosive Wine-Throwing Fight

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 6:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Margaret Josephs, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

Bravo

It finally happened: Margaret Josephs threw her first glass of wine on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Margaret, who joined the cast during season eight, tossed the glass of red wine at her former BFF Danielle Staub in the Wednesday, Jan. 31 episode of RHONJ season nine. The friendship between the two deteriorated as Danielle prepared to be a blushing bride and imploded before the Garden State ladies went to Mexico to celebrate Teresa Giudice finishing her fitness competition. While at dinner, Danielle and Margaret got into a heated fight—again—egged on by Teresa and Margaret's earlier tiff with Jennifer Aydin. After Danielle brought up Margaret's relationship with her kids and grandkids, Marge had enough.

Photos

The Official Ranking of All the Real Housewives Fights

"Well, she really, you know, it goes below the belt. She talks about my children, about my family. She needed to cool off, seriously. I don't even drink, so I had to grab [Dolores Catania's] wine and just throw it right in her face, on her rented dress, you know," Margaret said, adding that extra shade on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During her appearance on WWHL, Margaret continued to hit back at Danielle, calling her "implants on a stick" and "she looks like a turtle out of a shell half the time."

"I mean, on a good day she looks fabulous and she's had a lot of stuff done. I would never be jealous of anybody," Margaret said regarding comments that Danielle's estranged husband Marty Caffrey said about her on a previous episode of RHONJ.

Watch the video above to see the big wine moment, recut as a horror movie.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo. WWHL airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m., also on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , Real Housewives , Watch What Happens Live , TV , Top Stories , Reality TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shrill, Aidy Bryant

Shrill First Look: It's Aidy Bryant and All the Awkward Interactions You Can Handle

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

You Have to See Bachelor Star Colton Underwood's High School Pic

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles

Bravo's Married to Medicine: Los Angeles Asks Is There a Difference Between Being a Doctor and Cardi B?

Cardi B, Super Bowl, Commercial

Super Bowl 2019 Commercials Preview: Watch Ads Starring Cardi B, Steve Carell and More

Family Guy, 20th Anniversary Logo

Major Feuds, Multiple Cancellations and a Near-Death Experience: 20 Secrets About Family Guy You Probably Forgot

The Masked Singer

Unmasking The Masked Singer: Revealing All the Secrets About TV's Most Secretive Show

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Tries Out Group Performances, Unmasks the Unicorn

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.