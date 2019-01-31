Bravo's Married to Medicine: Los Angeles Asks Is There a Difference Between Being a Doctor and Cardi B?

Do you have room in your life for another Married to Medicine series? You better, because Married to Medicine: Los Angeles is coming.

Bravo announced a new addition to the Married to the Medicine franchise and the doctors and spouses of La La Land look like they're bringing the drama. Get ready for Dr. Imani Walker, Asha Kamali-Blankinship, Dr. Noelle Reid, Shanique Drummond and Dr. Britten Cole, and friend Jazmin Johnson.

The ladies have a small African American medical community to lean on, they share a special bond. But when circles are this tight, it's only a matter of time until personalities clash—and the cameras are there for it all.