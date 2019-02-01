9 Surprising Facts About Maroon 5 You Need to Know Before They Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sure, there are plenty of things you know about Maroon 5.

Adam Levine is the band's frontman, they're a seven-man group, they've released countless chart-topping songs since their first album debuted in 2002, and more recently, they're performing at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

However, there are a lot of fascinating facts you probably didn't know about the band. Like, they weren't originally called Maroon 5 and, even more crazy, they crashed real weddings in one of their music videos.

Aside from winning three Grammy awards over the years and making musical history with their hit song "Is Anybody Out There," the band has stayed true to its pop, rock roots.

The current band members include Jesse Carmichael, Sam Farrar, Matt Flynn, Mickey Madden, PJ Morton and James Valentine, and they'll all take center stage come Sunday, Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

While the news about Maroon 5's Super Bowl Halftime Show hasn't been well-received, the band is making the best of it. Case in point: Maroon 5, along with the NFL and Interscope Records, made a $500,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

"We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country," Levine told E! News.