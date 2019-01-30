Bret Michaels' Daughter Raine Is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist: See Her Best Pics

Bret Michaels' daughter, Raine Michaels, is so close to making her dream a reality as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

The rock star's eldest daughter, who is represented by One Management NYC, took to Instagram to share the exciting news after learning she was one of the magazine's finalists for the Swimsuit model search.

"Feeling so many emotions right now as I announce that I am moving onto the Top 6 of the #siswimsearch and will officially be apart of the 2019 @si_swimsuit issue that comes out this May," the 18-year-old model started off her heartfelt post.

"So beyond grateful to everyone that has believed in me since the beginning of this journey and to everyone who is just joining me I love you all too!! It has been my dream to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model since I was 13 years old and it is now coming true."

It's no surprise that Raine hopes to be featured on the magazine, considering supermodel legends like Tyra Banks, Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen and Heidi Klum have all graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. It's major!