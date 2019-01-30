Bret Michaels' Daughter Raine Is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist: See Her Best Pics

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 6:10 PM

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Bret Michaels' daughter, Raine Michaels, is so close to making her dream a reality as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

The rock star's eldest daughter, who is represented by One Management NYC, took to Instagram to share the exciting news after learning she was one of the magazine's finalists for the Swimsuit model search.

"Feeling so many emotions right now as I announce that I am moving onto the Top 6 of the #siswimsearch and will officially be apart of the 2019 @si_swimsuit issue that comes out this May," the 18-year-old model started off her heartfelt post.

"So beyond grateful to everyone that has believed in me since the beginning of this journey and to everyone who is just joining me I love you all too!! It has been my dream to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model since I was 13 years old and it is now coming true."

It's no surprise that Raine hopes to be featured on the magazine, considering supermodel legends like Tyra BanksKate UptonChrissy Teigen and Heidi Klum have all graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. It's major!

Photos

Raine Michaels' Best Pictures

The rock star icon also shared his proud dad moment on social media.

"So incredibly proud of @rainee_m! She works hard while being the kind & humble soul she's always been," he wrote, adding, "Congratulations to her and all the other finalists who worked so hard to get to this point!"

If you want to see more of Raine's model-worthy poses, including the ones that helped her get to the next round of the magazine's SI Swimsuit search, check out our gallery below.

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Blonde Bombshell

The 18-year-old is all smiles after she successfully nailed her "amazing photo shoot with @si_swimsuit for the #siswimsearch."

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Strike a Pose!

While in Miami for the magazine's photo shoot, the model continues to strike a pose for the camera. Writing on her Instagram post, "Never wanna leave."

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Beach Vibes

Soaking up the sun in a bright-orange bikini, the model gushes over the fact that she's moving on the next round of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search. 

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

The 18-year-old shares her audition tape with her 53 thousand followers on Instagram. "Being a part of the SI Swim family would be a DREAM come true," she writes in her video clip, wearing a hot pink bikini.

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Red-Hot

She shows off her sizzling red, off-the-shoulder dress on the 'gram right before she heads to prom. 

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Leopard Print Fierceness

She is serving face in this Instagram pic. Her leopard print tank, smoky eye and tousled waves also give her selfie even more fierceness.

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Natural Beauty

Raine gives us her best pose at a stoplight, proving that sometimes you don't need to think too hard about your selfies.

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Little Black Bikini

Wearing an itty-bitty, little-black bikini, the 18-year-old star stuns in this two-piece.

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Boho Chic

Giving us her best "influencer" pose (you know, since they always take photos looking down), Raine rocks a baby pink bikini top and tan-colored sun hat. 

Raine Michaels

Instagram

Cute and Casual

Looking like Marilyn Monroe's twin with her fiery red lips and killer cat-eye, the model shows off her stunning makeup and comfy The Weeknd tee.

From the looks of her recent photo shoots in Miami with Sports Illustrated, we hope the 18-year-old star makes it to the top!

