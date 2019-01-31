Winter Florals Under $100

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Most days we like to make getting dressed as easy as possible. 

Usually we're in a hurry, so we keep it simple. Jeans, sweaters, boots—but basics can get boring, fast. Especially during winter when it's cold and you're feeling low on energy (you feel us?). So how do you perk up your look with minimal effort? With patterns, of course. But not so fast. You can't very well sport bright summer florals in the dead of winter. You've really got to play by the fashion rules on this one and stick with subdued, darker tones that fit the season. 

Even better for you, these picks are all under $100. 

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Celina Floral Hoodie

BUY IT: $50 at Revolve

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Free People Saheli Top

BUY IT: $88 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

UO Jacquard Floral Paperbag Pant

BUY IT: $74 at Urban Outfitters

Article continues below

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Michael Michael Kors Shirred Floral Georgette Blouse

BUY IT: $60 at Net-A-Porter

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Ganni Floral Dotted Trousers

BUY IT: $70 at Farfetch

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

J.O.A. Burn Out Velvet Top

BUY IT: $90 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Michael Michael Kors Floral Pattern Sweatshirt

BUY IT: $100 at Farfetch

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Nike Floral Printed Leggings

BUY IT: $56 at Farfetch

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Dantelle Sparkle Trim Floral Top

BUY IT: $30 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Twin-Set Rose Print Fringed Skinny Scarf

BUY IT: $70 at Farfetch

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

UO Wilma Floral Hooded Zip-Front Teddy Jacket

BUY IT: $80 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

UO Angela Fleece Pullover Top

BUY IT: $44 at Urban Outfitters

Article continues below

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Leith Bell Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress

BUY IT: $90 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Monki Flower Print Smock Dress

BUY IT: $48 at ASOS

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

UO Alice Floral Velvet High-Rise Pant

BUY IT: $40 at Urban Outfitters

Article continues below

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Fashion Union Button through Midi Shirt Dress with Ruffle Bib in Floral

BUY IT: $56 at ASOS

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Michael Kors Smocked Floral-Print Crepe Dress

BUY IT: $93 at Net-A-Porter

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

4SIENNA Floral Burnout Velvet Maxi Dress

BUY IT: $99 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Calvin Klein Floral Print High-Rise Leggings

BUY IT: $42 at Macy's

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Floral Wrap Crop Blouse

BUY IT: $60 at Topshop

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Sheer Floral Print Top

BUY IT: $13 at Forever 21

Article continues below

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

UO Ella Floral Midi Skirt

BUY IT: $60 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

UO Molly Silky Lace Trim Slip Skirt

BUY IT: $70 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

UO Frances Slouchy Floral Cardigan

BUY IT: $70 at Urban Outfitters

Article continues below

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

No Turning Back Top

BUY IT: $48 at Free People

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Kendall Midi Skirt

BUY IT: $40 at Free People

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

FP One Printed Remy Thermal

BUY IT: $30 at Free People

Article continues below

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

FP Tapestry Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $50 at Free People

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

UO Aster Floral Sherpa Cropped Sweatshirt

BUY IT: $40 at Urban Outfitters

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jimmy Fallon, Luis Fonsi, The Tonight Show

Watch Jimmy Fallon and Luis Fonsi Hilariously Rewrite "Despacito"

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande "Fixes" Her Misspelled Tattoo—But Did She Make It Worse?

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

You Have to See Bachelor Star Colton Underwood's High School Pic

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles

Bravo's Married to Medicine: Los Angeles Asks Is There a Difference Between Being a Doctor and Cardi B?

Pete Davidson, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Um, Pete Davidson and Kanye West Just Hung Out

Margaret Josephs, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

What Sparked The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Explosive Wine-Throwing Fight

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Gives Customers the Ultimate Surprise With Epic Donut Shop Prank

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.