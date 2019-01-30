Kate Beckinsale Has the Best Reaction After Being Mistaken for Kate Middleton

If you're going to be compared to someone, a duchess isn't so bad.

After Kate Beckinsale revealed on Instagram that she was hospitalized for a ruptured ovarian cyst, she made a few headlines.

But one outlet accidentally ran an article with a picture of Kate Middleton instead of the Hollywood actress.

So how did she respond? With a great sense of humor if we do say so ourselves.

"So moved and touched by all the kind wishes I have received over the last few days and staggered by the similar and worse stories my #cysters have been sending me," Kate shared on Instagram with a screengrab of an article. "I am feeling much better and I hope all the other girls going through it are too. Back to resume my royal duties. William says hi."