Lady Gaga Fiercely Defended Kesha Amid Legal Battle With Dr. Luke

Recalling one meeting with Kesha, Gaga said in the deposition, "She came to the studio where I was and she and I had a very heartfelt and emotional conversation about what she had been through and what I had been through."

"What we discussed was what I recall was her immense sadness and depression and fear," Gaga went on to say. "She was visibly very different than when I had seen her before, and -- but I can't say specifically what exactly we spoke about. I just recall that it was emotional, and I wanted to be there for her."

When asked about the allegations Kesha made against Dr. Luke, Gaga said, "Well, she told me that he used power and manipulation in some fashion or some type of verbiage. I am not repeating exactly the words that came out of her mouth, but that he used power and manipulation to control her, and that she had been given a happy pill, that he offered her something and that she took it, and that she woke up and didn't remember, and that's what she told me."