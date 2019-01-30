Mo'Nique Talks Whoopi Goldberg Drama, Being "Unapologetic" & Why Her NAACP Award Means More Than Her Oscar

Mo'Nique is speaking her truth.
Today the Oscar-winning actress stopped by Daily Pop and spoke candidly about her "unwavering" fight against inequality. While the veteran comedienne has faced a bit of drama in the last decade of her career, she expressed that she's unapologetic in the choices she has made as she's confident that she's doing what's best for the next generation of black performers.
"There was never a moment that I said, 'I don't want to do this.' There's never been a moment that I regret saying anything that I've said," Mo'Nique informed Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart. "There's never been a moment that I'm willing to take any of it back, I'm unwavering when it comes to inequality."
As for her clash on The View with Whoopi Goldberg? Mo'Nique assured viewers that she's "in a good place with everybody" and is "too damn old" to be stirring the pot.
"When people think that Whoopi Goldberg and I are in a bad place, we're not, that's my sister!" the Precious actress continued. "But when she makes a statement like, 'I could've schooled you,' well what you were trying to school me on is how to work for free—and that's not what I'm willing to do."
In fact, Mo'Nique revealed she further discussed the matter with Whoopi off-camera. According to the 51-year-old industry vet, Goldberg's words came "out of love, but it was also out of fear."
"When I said Whoopi Goldberg has always been the help…that's no shade and there was a time I was also the help," The Parkers alum further relayed. "I wasn't saying it to throw shade or be messy, I was saying it to be honest. I no longer want to be the help, I no longer want to hope that you like me enough to give me an opportunity."
Similarly, Mo'Nique acknowledged her refusal to accept Tyler Perry's past advice to play "by their rules." Furthermore, being unapologetically herself has led Mo'Nique to her history-making residency Mo'Nique Does Vegas (at The Sayers Club at SLS Las Vegas Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays).
While Mo'Nique has had many career triumphs, you'll be surprised to learn which ones she cherishes most. Case in point: Mo'Nique was "more excited that Robin Williams announced my name" than the actual Oscar win.
Not to mention, Mo'Nique recalled getting "butterflies" over her NAACP Image award.
"It was the NAACP Image award that made me wake up that morning and say, 'My community thinks that I belong in the category of being the best at what I did for this season!'" Mo'Nique stated. "I'm grateful for every award I've ever gotten and everyone always asks me about the Oscar, like it's the be all to end all, for me it's not."
For all of this and more, watch Mo'Nique's candid Daily Pop appearance in the clips above!