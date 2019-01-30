Kelly Ripa's Cheeky Comment on Mark Consuelos' Instagram Will Make You Blush

Kelly Ripa is revealing one thing she loves about Mark Consuelos.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host showed her man some support on Instagram when the Riverdale star revealed that he will be "taking over" the @thecwriverdale Instagram page on Wednesday. While most users understood that this meant he would be sharing footage to the Instagram, Kelly's mind went to a whole different place. "Oooooooooooo. Daddy, I love when you take over," the actress wrote on the post. She made sure to include five fire emojis to spice up her very public display of affection.

Mark and Kelly sure know how to keep the fire alive in their marriage. Unfortunately, the pair often has to do things long distance since Riverdale shoots on the west coast, while Kelly has her show in New York City. So it's no wonder the two are always leaving cute comments on each other's Instagrams.