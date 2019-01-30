Drake Gifts 2 McDonald's Employees $10,000

Making it rain in McDonald's could have been part of "God's Plan."

Drake stopped by one of the fast food branches in Los Angeles last weekend and gifted two female employees $10,000 in cash out of his own pocket, each, a source confirmed to E! News. A fan tweeted a photo of the rapper at the eatery. Drake appeared to have been accompanied by two bodyguards.

"See what happens when the ice cream machine works," one user joked.

Drake's 2018 music video "God's Plan" shows him handing out thousands of dollars in cash to people in Florida, paying for others' groceries and donating massive checks to institutions such as the Miami Fire Department and the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.