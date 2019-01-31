Why Prince Philip Is Still in the Driver's Seat: Inside His Life After Retirement

Depending on who's speaking, Prince Philip is either deeply shaken and "visibly more frail" following the Jan. 17 car accident that left his Land Rover totaled and one woman nursing a broken wrist or entirely defiant, eager to get back on the road.

There's likely a fair bit of truth to each statement, but anyone who expected the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh to surrender the keys to his cadre of cars (a new Land Rover was delivered to their Sandringham residence the following day) and hide himself away hasn't been paying much attention. The man who's made a career playing escort to Queen Elizabeth II, often pulling focus from England's matriarch for his irreverent and, at times, troublingly offensive, brand of humor isn't one for the shrinking violet role.

And while he does take orders from her majesty, his bride of 71 years is careful about when she doles them out. "There is really only one person he listens to and that's the Queen," an insider told Vanity Fair, "and while I know she has had words in the past, I'm not sure she would ever insist he stops driving.