Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and More Tease Frozen 2 With the Cutest Photos

Instagram / Josh Gad
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 1:17 PM
Instagram / Josh Gad
Do you want to build a snowman...again?
Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff, who played Anna, Olaf the snowman, Elsa and Kristoff in Disney's Frozen, have reunited for the upcoming sequel the hit 2013 animated film and promoted the new project with the cutest photos.
In one pic, which Gad posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the four stand around and make kissing gestures at a plush Sven the reindeer doll.
"Soon enough..." the actor wrote.
Gad also tagged Santino Fontana, who is not pictured and who portrayed Hans in Frozen. It is unclear if he will reprise his role.
He also tagged Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Sven, raising quite a few eyebrows among fans. The actor, who played Maui in Disney's 2016 animated hit Moana, is not slated to take part in Frozen 2, and in the first film, Sven does not speak.
Menzel posted on her own Instagram page a photo of her, Bell, Gad and Groff standing together.
"Just a little morning Arendellian love," she wrote.
Instagram / Idina Menzel
Frozen 2 is set for release this November and also stars franchise newcomers Evan Rachel Wood from Westworld and This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?