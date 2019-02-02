See Shakira's Cutest Family Photos With Birthday Twin & Partner Gerard Piqué and Their Kids

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Milan Pique Mebarak, Shakira, Sasha Pique Mebarak, Gerard Pique

James Devaney/Getty Images

Her hips don't lie and neither do we, it's Shakira's birthday!

The Colombian singer turns 42 years old today and that means we need to take a look back at some of her sweetest memories...involving her family.

The "Deja Vu" singer has been with her main man, Gerard Piqué, since 2011 and together the duo has two adorable little boys named Milan and Sasha. Throughout their time together, the duo, who have the same birthday actually, have made some seriously adorable memories with their kids.

Since it's a double birthday—Shakira turns 42 while her beau Piqué turns 32 today—we've got even more to celebrate and talk about. 

While we've loved the birthday girl since her "Whenever, Wherever" days, her life with kids is even more delightful to look at and we can't help but check in on her social media accounts more often for possible glimpses at her perfect little family.

Sure, we could also look at Shakira's best moments with Piqué, but let's be honest babies make everything better...even birthdays.

Read

Shakira and Maluma Talk About Risqué Lyrics, Being a Sex Symbol

Check out the precious family photos in honor of Shakira and her man's birthdays below and prepare for cuteness overload.

Happy birthday Shakira, we hope it's filled with dancing, drinking and lots of family time!

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Sasha, Milan

Instagram

Happy Holidays

Shakira spent time with her boys after Christmas and couldn't help but snuggle up with all of them.

Gerard Pique, Sasha, Milan

Instagram

Muddy Buddies

Gerard Piqué had a boys' day with his sons Milan and Sasha in October 2018.

Shakira, Son, Milan, Sasha

Instagram

Best Buds

These two are best friends and it's too cute.

Article continues below

Shakira, Son, Milan, Sasha

Instagram

Mom's Biggest Fans

Sasha and Milan looked like little rockers as they watched their mom in concert in summer of 2018.

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Sasha, Milan

Instagram

New Year's Eve Blast

The family of four rang in the new year together in a snowy location in 2017.

Shakira, Son, Sasha

Instagram

Face Time

After Sasha got sick in 2016, Shakira shared this snap to show how happy and healthy he was.

Article continues below

Gerard Pique, Sasha

Instagram

Kisses

Happy baby, happy father.

Shakira, Son, Milan, Sasha

Instagram

Travel Buddies

The "Chantaje" singer loves taking her boys with her on her travels...even all the way to Japan!

Gerard Pique, Sasha

Instagram

Mean Muggin'

"Daddy-Sasha time!" Piqué captioned this adorable selfie in December 2015.

Article continues below

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Sasha, Milan

Instagram

Halloween Mice

In October 2015, the family dressed up as the iconic Italian mouse character Topo Gigio for Halloween.

Shakira, Milan, Sasha

Instagram

Little Angels

Lovey, lovey.

Gerard Pique

JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

Daddy Time

Milan and Sasha brought their dad good luck during a Spanish league football match.

Article continues below

Gerard Pique, Sasha, Milan

Instagram

Guy Time

The Barcelona soccer stud snuggled up to his two boys in May 2015 and there is almost too much cuteness in this photo to handle. 

Gerard Pique, Shakira, Milan

Instagram

Farm Fun

The cute family of three enjoyed a day of fun at the farm in 2014.

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Milan

Instagram

Trio Travel

Shakira and her longtime partner took their son Milan on a trip in 2014 before they expanded their family.

Article continues below

Shakira, Son, Milan

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

The Colombian singer shared a sweet smooch with her oldest son before getting ready for baby number two.

Shakira, Son, Milan

Instagram

Mother-Son Bonding

We can't get over how funny this photo is of Shakira and Milan. It's so stinking cute.

Shakira, Son, Milan

Instagram

Dress Up Time

In 2013, Milan dressed up as a police man for Halloween and it was adorable.

Article continues below

Shakira, Son, Milan

Instagram

Countryside Cuties

Summertime in the French countryside sounds wonderful don't you think? We have a feeling Shakira and family loved every second they were there.

Gerard Pique, Milan

Instagram

Father-Son Time

In July 2013, the soccer star spent quality time with his first born.

Shakira, Baby Milan, Instagram

Instagram

Tickle Tickle

Milan has the giggles thanks to his dad's tickles.

Article continues below

Shakira, Son, Milan

Instagram

Take Your Son to Work

When Shakira was a coach on The Voice, she made sure to bring her son along for the ride.

Gerard Pique, Milan

Instagram

Baby Relaxing

Piqué looked totally at ease as he held his son back in April 2013.

Shakira, Gerard Pique

Twitter

Milan's Soccer Debut

Baby Milan looked so peaceful in this family photo at his first soccer game.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Shakira , , Couples , Celeb Kids , Birthdays

Trending Stories

Latest News
JWoww, Roger Mathews

Roger Mathews Pens Letter to JWoww Amid Divorce Drama: "We Are Both A--holes"

Cardi B

Stripper Poles, Butt Injections and Broken Vaginas: 16 Times Cardi B Kept It All the Way Real

Adam Levine, Maroon 5

The Real Reason People Wanted Maroon 5 to Walk Away From the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga, Marc Jacobs NYFW

17 History-Making Moments From Fashion Weeks Around the World

Kitten Bowl 2019

Meet the Fierce and Furry Cats Competing in Kitten Bowl 2019

Conversations with a Killer: the Ted Bundy Tapes

The Serial Killer and the Women Who Loved Him: Dissecting Ted Bundy's Three Defining Relationships

Gerard Pique, Shakira

Whenever, Wherever: The Secrets of Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Private Love Story

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.