See Shakira's Cutest Family Photos With Birthday Twin & Partner Gerard Piqué and Their Kids

James Devaney/Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 7:00 AM
James Devaney/Getty Images
Her hips don't lie and neither do we, it's Shakira's birthday!
The Colombian singer turns 42 years old today and that means we need to take a look back at some of her sweetest memories...involving her family.
The "Deja Vu" singer has been with her main man, Gerard Piqué, since 2011 and together the duo has two adorable little boys named Milan and Sasha. Throughout their time together, the duo, who have the same birthday actually, have made some seriously adorable memories with their kids.
Since it's a double birthday—Shakira turns 42 while her beau Piqué turns 32 today—we've got even more to celebrate and talk about.
While we've loved the birthday girl since her "Whenever, Wherever" days, her life with kids is even more delightful to look at and we can't help but check in on her social media accounts more often for possible glimpses at her perfect little family.
Sure, we could also look at Shakira's best moments with Piqué, but let's be honest babies make everything better...even birthdays.
Check out the precious family photos in honor of Shakira and her man's birthdays below and prepare for cuteness overload.
Happy birthday Shakira, we hope it's filled with dancing, drinking and lots of family time!
Shakira spent time with her boys after Christmas and couldn't help but snuggle up with all of them.
Gerard Piqué had a boys' day with his sons Milan and Sasha in October 2018.
These two are best friends and it's too cute.
Sasha and Milan looked like little rockers as they watched their mom in concert in summer of 2018.
The family of four rang in the new year together in a snowy location in 2017.
After Sasha got sick in 2016, Shakira shared this snap to show how happy and healthy he was.
Happy baby, happy father.
The "Chantaje" singer loves taking her boys with her on her travels...even all the way to Japan!
"Daddy-Sasha time!" Piqué captioned this adorable selfie in December 2015.
In October 2015, the family dressed up as the iconic Italian mouse character Topo Gigio for Halloween.
Lovey, lovey.
JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Milan and Sasha brought their dad good luck during a Spanish league football match.
The Barcelona soccer stud snuggled up to his two boys in May 2015 and there is almost too much cuteness in this photo to handle.
The cute family of three enjoyed a day of fun at the farm in 2014.
Shakira and her longtime partner took their son Milan on a trip in 2014 before they expanded their family.
The Colombian singer shared a sweet smooch with her oldest son before getting ready for baby number two.
We can't get over how funny this photo is of Shakira and Milan. It's so stinking cute.
In 2013, Milan dressed up as a police man for Halloween and it was adorable.
Summertime in the French countryside sounds wonderful don't you think? We have a feeling Shakira and family loved every second they were there.
In July 2013, the soccer star spent quality time with his first born.
Milan has the giggles thanks to his dad's tickles.
When Shakira was a coach on The Voice, she made sure to bring her son along for the ride.
Piqué looked totally at ease as he held his son back in April 2013.
Baby Milan looked so peaceful in this family photo at his first soccer game.
