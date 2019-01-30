Chris Hemsworth's Reaction to Unexpected Paparazzi Is Relatable AF

Let's be clear: Chris Hemsworth is in excellent shape.

Thanks to his healthy eating habits and regular workouts, the 35-year-old has muscles and a superhero figure that anyone can be impressed with.

But when appearing in the March issue of Men's Health, the actor was asked if he ever feels pressure to maintain the body that made him so famous. His answer may just make you chuckle.

"It comes hand in hand with the roles I play, but look, occasionally you'll see paparazzi poking out of the bushes and you're like, 'How's my rig look? Am I on point, or have I slacked off lately?'" he joked to the publication. "Also, I maintain my fitness because it makes me feel better."

In fact, Chris opened up about how much he's grown in the past decade.