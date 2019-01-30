TLC Examines Rumored Royal Feud With Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 12:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Princesses at war? That's what TLC wants to figure out in their new special about the royal family.

Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? is set to take a look at the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, which has become tabloid fodder in the UK, and determine if there's any truth to the headlines.

TLC's special will feature archive footage and interviews with insiders and experts on the royal household in an effort to put the speculation of unrest to bed. Did "the fab four" have a falling out in preparation for Prince Harry's wedding? Is it Meghan bucking tradition? Or is it drama between Prince Harry and Prince William and have nothing to do with their wives? It could all just be the media treating Meghan and Kate unfairly.

Photos

Royal Christmas Cards Through the Years

The experts weighing in with their opinions are:

Victoria Arbiter, a royal contributor for CNN
Paul Burrell, the former butler to Princess Diana
Lady Colin Campbell, a socialite and royal biographer
Judi James, a body language expert
Robert Jobson, a royal contributor for NBC
Carol Malone, a broadcaster
Katie Nicholl, Mail on Sunday's royal correspondent
Eve Pollard, former editor of the Sunday Mirror and ELLE magazine
Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer
Kate Williams, a historian

Click play on the video above to get a sneak peek of the special.

The exclusive US premiere of Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? is Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Kate Middleton , TV , TLC , Royals , Entertainment , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Sneak Peek of " Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?"

Victoria Pedretti, Penn Badgley, You

You Season 2's New Leading Lady Revealed

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Fox Temporarily Suspends Production on Empire

The Bachelor Season 23

Colton Underwood Is "Over It" in This The Bachelor Sneak Peek

Exclusive: "The Bachelor" First Look at New Episode

Meghan Markle, Suits

Will Meghan Markle Return for the Final Season of Suits?

Jimmy Kimmel

You Won't Believe the Random Stuff Marie Kondo Finds While Helping Jimmy Kimmel Tidy His Office

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.