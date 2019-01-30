Priyanka Chopra Wasn't Exactly "Burnin' Up " Over the Jonas Brothers Before Meeting Nick

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Believe it or not, Priyanka Chopra wasn't exactly "Burnin' Up" over the Jonas Brothers.
While she may be happily married to Nick Jonas, the actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and expressed how little she knew about her husband's former boy band.
"I actually didn't know much about them. I mean, everybody knew the Jonas Brothers. I just didn't know the music," Priyanka shared with Ellen DeGeneres in today's all-new episode. "I knew some of the songs, but I really didn't know much about them."
She continued, "In fact, Nick and I didn't know much about each other so we did a show and tell when we started dating where we showed each other our work from when we were younger—the embarrassing stuff—it was great. That's how we got to know each other."
As for how this romance came about, Priyanka recalled the moment where Nick slid into her Twitter DMs.
And after she watched the music video for "Close," the actress liked what she saw and heard.
"He's so nice and it shocks me that he hasn't been corrupted," she joked while promoting her upcoming movie Isn't It Romantic. "He's so family driven…He's just really nice and sweet."
Back in December, Nick and Priyanka invited close to 200 people for a three-day wedding extravaganza in India.
Since then, the couple has enjoyed a Caribbean honeymoon and most recently had a reception in North Carolina.
"Fam jam," Priyanka shared on Instagram after celebrating inside Nellie's Southern Kitchen. "Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas @papakjonas for a wonderful reception! We love you! This was amazing."
