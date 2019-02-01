12 Times Birthday Girl Heather Morris Stole the Show on Glee as Unicorn-Lover Brittany S. Pierce

FOX via Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 10:00 AM
FOX via Getty Images
Aah, Gleek out!
Today is Heather Morris' birthday—she's turning 32 years old—and honestly we are so excited that it is. Since Glee went off the air in 2015 we've had a giant musical hole in our hearts where Glee used to be and Morris' birthday gives us a reason to relive the glory days of the Fox musical series.
In case you need a little refresher, the California native played Brittany S. Pierce on Glee and she was brilliant.
Brittany was a Cheerio, one of the unholy trinity alongside Santana (Naya Rivera) and Quinn (Dianna Agron), the "dumb blonde" of the Glee club and the sweetest person in Lima, Ohio.
Sure, she had her moments of being a little slutty and she was mean when she carried out Sue's (Jane Lynch) orders, but overall she was a lovable goof who could really sing and dance.
Plus, she had so many great one liners like the time she said, "A unicorn is someone who knows he's popular, but isn't afraid to show it."
Preach, Brittany AKA Morris, preach.
Since Morris is the birthday girl we've rounded up some of her character's greatest moments on Glee for you to relive and laugh about today.
Whether you loved Morris' character Brittany because of her relationship with her cat Lord Tubbington, or her romance with Santana, fans of the show will always have a special place in their hearts for her.
She really was one of a kind, danced better than any other Glee club member and came full circle when she actually went off to college, was dubbed smart by others and still retained her goofy side and big heart.
Celebrate Morris and her birthday with us by dancing and singing along to her best musical moments below.
1. Dino-Prom
Is anyone better suited to take on Kesha than Morris as her Glee-tastic character Brittany? No, the answer is no. In season three of the series, the talented star put her dance background to the test and utilized her blonde locks to embody a very Kesha-approved rendition of "Dinosaur" at the William McKinley High School prom. Looking back, Cheerios dressed as dinosaurs and Brittany in a Flintstones-style costume at prom makes no sense, but in Glee world it was perfect. Seriously, re-watch this routine to see how talented Morris was as Brittany.
2. No More Tornadoes!
In season three, Brittany decided to run for class president after Kurt (Chris Colfer) shut down her ideas as his campaign manager and her speech still makes us laugh.
"Tornadoes are nature's most destructive force. These violent storms have ravaged America crippling communities all across our land. Isn't it time we take a stand?" she asked dressed in her cheer uniform as always. "If you honor me with being your next class president I will make tornadoes illegal at McKinley keeping you and your families at our school safe from their murderous rampages. Also on Tuesdays, I pledge to go topless. Woo!"
3. "Dance With Somebody"
When the Glee club took on Whitney Houston we expected some great routines and Brittany teaming up with Santana really stole the show. Not only did the two recreate Houston's iconic silver dress music video, but Morris showed that she could dance circles around her fellow Glee club members...even if it was more of a dream sequence and not a true reality.
4. Dolphins vs. Sharks
"Did you know that dolphins are just gay sharks?" Morris' character once asked while at dinner at Breadsticks and we're going to call false on that one right now.
5. It's Brittany, B**ch!
During season two of Glee, Brittany goes to the dentist and needs a lot of work done. This leads to her being put under anesthesia and as a result she has hallucinations of turning from Brittany S. Pierce to Britney Spears and it's amazing. This might be Morris' best moment on the musical series because she channels her inner Spears with all of her iconic costumes and performances, including the red latex jumpsuit and snake charmer routine.
6. Drugged Gummy Bears
When Santana wanted to talk about something that "we never talk about" during one episode Brittany quickly responded, "that Sour Patch Kids are just Gummy Bears that turned to drugs?" We have no idea how Brittany's mind works but we love it and want to live there. This is one of the best lines of the series not to mention one of the character's best bits.
7. Britney vs. Madonna
After Brittany goes all in on her Britney Spears moment in season two, episode two, she decides to let Santana in on the action as well. As the two go under anesthesia together they transform into Spears and Madonna for a killer rendition of "Me Against the Music." Both Morris and Rivera bring the sex appeal and the dance moves in this routine and we're not worthy of the fierceness.
8. Fondue for Two
One of the greatest things about Morris' character is how totally unique she was. Sure she was the ditzy blonde who could dance nonstop and look good doing so, but she was also smart...eventually. Plus, she had hilarious quirks and funny ideas, which led to her show Fondue for Two. The internet talk show combined her two favorite things, "hot cheese and talking to people," so who wouldn't like it?
9. Girl Power
After realizing that boys have always been student body president, Brittany decides to take down the patriarchy, run herself and kick off her campaign with a good old fashion flash-mob pep rally. What does she sing at this rally you ask? "Run the World (Girls)" by Beyoncé, duh. Not only does this performance stick in our memory because of its purpose, but Brittany AKA Morris' fierce costume, sexy dance moves and overall powerful routine is beyond amazing and full of girl power, which we love.
10. Duck, Duck, Ballad?
In another great moment from our favorite Glee club space cadet, Brittany revealed that a ballad was obviously, "a male duck" and our world has never been the same.
11. Proposal Duet
Even though the two ladies no longer attended McKinley High in season six they returned to help teach the Glee club about duets and the moment was beyond memorable. Not only did Santana and Brittany perform "Hand in My Pocket"/"I Feel the Earth Move" together, but Santana then proposed to Brittany and it was magical.
12. Double Wedding
While the proposal between everyone's favorite BFFs turned lovebirds was wonderful, nothing can top the episode during the show's final season when Santana and Brittany tied the knot in the ultimate double wedding. They said their "I dos" alongside Blaine (Darren Criss) and Kurt and of course there was singing and dancing.
Happy birthday, Heather! You're a magical unicorn just like your Glee alter ego, Brittany S. Pierce!
