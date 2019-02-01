12 Times Birthday Girl Heather Morris Stole the Show on Glee as Unicorn-Lover Brittany S. Pierce

Aah, Gleek out!

Today is Heather Morris' birthday—she's turning 32 years old—and honestly we are so excited that it is. Since Glee went off the air in 2015 we've had a giant musical hole in our hearts where Glee used to be and Morris' birthday gives us a reason to relive the glory days of the Fox musical series.

In case you need a little refresher, the California native played Brittany S. Pierce on Glee and she was brilliant.

Brittany was a Cheerio, one of the unholy trinity alongside Santana (Naya Rivera) and Quinn (Dianna Agron), the "dumb blonde" of the Glee club and the sweetest person in Lima, Ohio.

Sure, she had her moments of being a little slutty and she was mean when she carried out Sue's (Jane Lynch) orders, but overall she was a lovable goof who could really sing and dance.

Plus, she had so many great one liners like the time she said, "A unicorn is someone who knows he's popular, but isn't afraid to show it."

Preach, Brittany AKA Morris, preach.