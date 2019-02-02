17 History-Making Moments From Fashion Weeks Around the World

Designers are all about making their Fashion Week shows over the top!

From A-listers making their way down the runway to bigger-than-life stunts, no shortage of headlines come from Fashion Week around the globe each year.

Madonna shocked the crowd when she walked the runway topless at the Jean Paul Gaultier presentation while Lady Gaga rocked a gothic-inspired look at Marc Jacobs show in 2016.

Meanwhile, audiences were equally thrilled when two fictional characters, Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) from the hit film, Zoolander, made their way down the catwalk for the Valentino finale in 2015.

But, sometimes, designers really want their shows to take off!

In 2016, Chanel finished its fashion show in Paris with a mock rocket launch which left the crowd in awe.

But, if all else fails, designers can always hope that royalty arrives to see their shows.

That's exactly what happened when Queen Elizabeth II surprised the crowd at Richard Quinn's show in 2018 to give him the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The Queen sat next to Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, for her first appearance at Fashion Week. 

See all the most groundbreaking moments from Fashion Week below.

Chanel Fashion Show Fall/Winter 2017

Peter White/Getty Images

Spaceship Spectacle

Get ready for blast off! Chanel ended their Fall/Winter 2017 show with a mock rocket launch on the runway at the Grand Palais in Paris.

Christopher Bailey, Burberry Fashion Show

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

The End of an Era

Christopher Bailey bid farewell to Burberry with an iconic show that highlighted LGBTQ youth during London Fashion Week in 2018.

Lady Gaga, Marc Jacobs NYFW

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

A Runway Star

Before A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga was already making waves when she walked the runway at the Marc Jacobs show in 2016.

Queen Elizabeth, Anna Wintour

Yui Mok/AP/REX/Shutterstock

All Hail the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance at Richard Quinn's show during London Fashion Week in 2018. She presented him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Chanel Fashion Show

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Zoolander on the Runway

In 2015, Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) from the movie, Zoolander, surprised the crowd when they walked during the Valentino finale in Paris.

Stella McCartney Fashion Show, Spring/Summer 2017

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Time to Dance

Stella McCartney made Fashion Week into a dance party. In 2017, the British designer ended her Paris show with models rocking out on the runway. 

Cindy Crawford, Michael Kors Fashion Show, Fall 1991

George Chinsee/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock

The Show Must Go On

Disaster was averted at the Michael Kors show in 1991. When the bass music was turned on, the ceiling plaster started to crumble midway through the designer's show but Cindy Crawford still made it down the runway.

Bobby Abley Fashion Show, Teletubby

Getty Images

Childhood Throwback

A Teletubby joined in on the festivities during London Fashion Week. The animated character took part in the Bobby Albley show which featured designs inspired by the hit 90s British television show.

Lily Allen, Chanel Fashion Show

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Time for a Song

Lily Allen performed a country version of her hit song, "Not Fair", in the middle of Chanel's show, which featured barn theming, even though it actually took place at the Grand Palais in Paris.

ESC: Best Looks, London Fashion Week, Pringle of Scotland

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Runway Crocs

People may not expect to see crocs at Fashion Week but that's what happened at the Christopher Kane show in London. The brand debuted earthy-toned crocs embellished with geodes for the Spring/Summer 2017 presentation.

Balenciaga Fashion Show, Spring/Summer 2018

Catwalking/Getty Images

Reinventing Crocs

Christopher Kane was not the only brand to put crocs on the catwalk, Balenciaga created their own platform version of the rubber shoes for its Spring/Summer 2018 runway show.

Madonna, Jean Paul Gaultier, History of Breasts

Ke.Mazur/WireImage

The Power of Madonna

Madonna made the audience go wild when she walked the runway topless at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in 1992. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner Runway Evolution

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Keeping Up with Kendall

In 2014, Kendall Jenner made her Fashion Week debut by rocking a wig and sheer top to strut down the runway. She was since named the highest paid model of 2018.  

Gigi Hadid, Jeremy Scott Fashion Show

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Gorgeous Gigi

Gigi Hadid made her runway debut in 2014 when she took part in the Jeremy Scott show. She has since become one of the most recognizable names in the fashion industry.

Kenzo Fashion Show, Spring/Summer 2017

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

When Fashion Meets Art

In 2016, Kenzo turned its fashion show into an art installation by featuring nude painted models posing as statues along the runway.

Katharine Hamnett Fashion Show, Naomi Campbell 2003

rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

Getting Political

Katharine Hamnett made a statement in 2003 when models at her brand's show took to the catwalk in political tops in London.

Diane von Furstenberg

Pierre Scherman/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock

At Home Fashion Show

Diane Von Fürstenberg showed her 1970 collection at the apartment she shared with her then-husband, Prince Egon von Fürstenberg, in New York City.

