"You Get What You Pay for!" New Patient Karla Turns to the Botched Docs After a Disastrous Boob Job

When in doubt, ask questions.

On Wednesday's all-new Botched, new patient Karla turned to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif after a trip to Colombia for a breast augmentation didn't go according to plan. Per Karla, she traveled to South America for the cosmetic procedure at the advice of her cousin.

During a consultation, the doctor at the time informed Karla that she'd need a lift along with her implants. Not realizing that this would be a far more invasive procedure, Karla awoke to her breasts covered in stitches and tape.

"I started to panic and my mom's like, 'You didn't ask questions?'" Karla explained in a confessional. "I'm like, 'I did, but I didn't know it was gonna be like this.' I lied, I didn't ask questions."

In the time following the surgery, Karla's breasts became uneven, her nipples pointed down, the scars were noticeable and her areolas were comparable to "pepperoni." Understandably, Karla hoped Dr. Dubrow would be able to right some of the damage done to her body.