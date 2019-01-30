Taraji P. Henson Breaks Her Silence on Jussie Smollett Attack

Taraji P. Henson is speaking out in support of her close friend and co-star.

On Wednesday, the Empire star took to social media and reacted to the shocking attack against Jussie Smollett.

"I wish what happened to my baby was just one big bad joke but it wasn't and we all feel his pain right now," she wrote in a post on Instagram alongside a video of Jussie singing. "@jussiesmollett is pure love to the bone AND THAT IS WHY SO MANY ARE FEELING HIS PAIN BECAUSE IT IS OUR PAIN!!! I tell you one thing HATE WILL NOT WIN!!!! My baby is resilient and love still lives in him."

"The devil and his minions are very busy right now but one thing is for sure and two things are for certain #GODIS and that is all I know," she continued. "This song needs to be downloaded until it goes triple platinum because the message is NEEDED. #weareresilientpeople AND #weaintgoingnowhereuntillwearefinished. The love so many have him just goes to show HE IS LOVE!!!! I LOVE YOU MY BABY MY BABY!!! #LOVEWINSALWAYS."

Chicago Police confirmed Tuesday that authorities received a report of a "possible racially-charged assault and battery" involving a cast member from Empire.

During the attack, one of the unknown offenders wrapped a rope around Jussie's neck. The suspects also yelled out racial and homophobic slurs before pouring an unknown chemical substance on him.