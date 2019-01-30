Kylie Jenner Spent Over $10,000 on Postmates: Here's What She Ordered

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner is just like us...she loves Postmates!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is the latest celeb to be featured in Postmates' spotlight series, The Receipt. In the feature, the company breaks down Kylie's orders through the app over the last year. In the last 365 days, Kylie has placed 186 Postmates orders. The total cost of Kylie's orders? Over $10,000!
According to the report, Kylie's most expensive order consisted of Don Julio Añejo 1942 Tequila. As for the Kylie Cosmetics founder's smallest order, that would be a bottle of Smartwater and a single carrot. Yes, a single carrot!
The Receipt also states that Kylie's most popular time to order is breakfast time, around 10 a.m.
During a photo shoot in June, Kylie placed five separate Postmates orders, starting at 10 a.m. with an order of one cream cheese bagel from The Bagel Broker. Four hours later, Kylie ordered a six-pack of macaron ice cream sandwiches from Milk. Four minutes later, Kylie ordered penne Bolognese from Mauro's Cafe at Fred Segal. That was followed two minutes later with an order of taquitos, Mexican rice, enchiladas and a tostada salad from Casita del Campo. And, four minutes later, Kylie placed an order for the truffle "Impossible Burger" from Umami Burger.
In just two days, Kylie will celebrate her daughter Stormi Webster's first birthday. Kylie gave birth to her baby girl on Feb. 1, 2018. According to The Receipt, one week before baby Stormi's birth, Kylie ordered Oreo McFlurrys, 10pc chicken nuggets, and French fries.
You can check out more from Kylie's orders HERE.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!