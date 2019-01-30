Will Meghan Markle Return for the Final Season of Suits?

Suits is coming to an end, and likely welcoming back many familiar faces…except for one.

"We're not currently pursuing asking [Meghan Markle] to leave her position with the royal family and join us," Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh told press about the possibility of Markle reprising the role of Rachel Zane for the upcoming ninth and final season.

"I would love it, but I think it's pretty close to zero," he said while promoting the USA spinoff Pearson at the 2019 TCA winter press tour.

Markle left the legal drama at the end of season seven after announcing her then-engagement to Prince Harry. Her character married Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and the two went off together to start a new life in Seattle. Korsh previously said the decision to write the characters out came before Markle's engagement to Prince Harry was announced.