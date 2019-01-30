Whoops! Ariana Grande Misspelled Her "7 Rings" Tattoo

Everyone makes mistakes, but fans noticed Ariana Grande made a more permanent blunder after she revealed her latest tattoo on Tuesday.

The singer got the new ink on the palm of her hand. While it was supposed to spell out "7 Rings" (her new hit) in Japanese, fans noticed Grande's design actually translated to "shichirin," which is a small charcoal grill.

Luckily, Grande didn't seem too bothered by the error.

"Indeed, I left out ‘つの指,' which should have gone in between," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "It hurt like f--k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time."

She then added, "also….huge fan of tiny bbq grills."