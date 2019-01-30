Whoops! Ariana Grande Misspelled Her "7 Rings" Tattoo

Wed., Jan. 30, 2019

Ariana Grande

Everyone makes mistakes, but fans noticed Ariana Grande made a more permanent blunder after she revealed her latest tattoo on Tuesday.

The singer got the new ink on the palm of her hand. While it was supposed to spell out "7 Rings" (her new hit) in Japanese, fans noticed Grande's design actually translated to "shichirin," which is a small charcoal grill.

Luckily, Grande didn't seem too bothered by the error. 

"Indeed, I left out ‘つの指,' which should have gone in between," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "It hurt like f--k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time." 

She then added, "also….huge fan of tiny bbq grills."

If Grande does fix the error, it wouldn't be the first time she's altered a tattoo. As fans will recall, the star  covered up her "8418" tattoo on her foot—which had been a tribute to Pete Davidson's late father—with a Mac Miller tribute after she and the SNL star called off their engagement.

She also isn't the first celebrity to make this kind of mistake. Ed Sheeran has a tattoo that reads "Galway Grill" instead of the name of his hit song "Galway Girl."

Oops.

