Grammy Award Winner James Ingram Dead at 66

Grammy Award winner and R&B singer James Ingram has died at the age of 66, according to multiple outlets. TMZ reports he had brain cancer, but E! News cannot independently confirm this yet.

Ingram's close friend Debbie Allen posted about the loss on Twitter. "I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir," she wrote. "He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name."

Ingram won two Grammys in the 1980s. In 1981, he took home the statue in the Male R&B Vocal Performance category for his song "One Hundred Ways." Three years later, the song "Yah Mo B There" won for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

He was nominated for 14 Grammys throughout his career.